Maia Reficco shares first photos on the set of her new film ‘Cuban Girl’s Guide’

Maia Reficco continues to take over Hollywood! The Argentinian actress is sharing a glimpse of her new project, acting alongside Kit Connor and Kate del Castillo in the film ‘A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.’

The 22-year-old star of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ posted some behind the scenes photos of the film with her costar, having fun on the set of the production in York, England, and making fans excited for her role as Lila Reyes.

Maia is playing the main role, while the 18-year-old ‘Heartstopper’ star plays Orion Maxwell, as ‘A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow’ is based on the book of the same name by Laura Taylor Namey, telling “the heartfelt story of Lila Reyes. After the loss of her grandmother.”

“Lila leaves her life at Abuela’s Cuban bakery in Miami to spend the summer cooking at her Aunt’s inn in Winchester, London. It’s there that she falls in love with the quaint British countryside, fusion cooking and a charming British tea shop clerk…ultimately using food as a way to bridge two cultures and heal her heart,” the description reads.

Maia continues to be booked and busy, as it was recently announced her participation in the motorcycle racing film ‘One Fast Move,’ acting alongside Edward James Olmos, Austin North, KJ Apa and Eric Dane.

“In the action-adventure pic from writer-director Kelly Blatz, a dishonorably discharged soldier seeks out his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer,” Deadline reports.