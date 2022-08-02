Meet Maia Reficco, the Argentinian actress starring in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

Pretty Little Liars is back! A new version of the popular series is coming to HBO, and one of the main characters this season is none other than the talented and stunning Argentinian actress Maia Reficco.

A new generation of Pretty Little Liars has fans thrilled to find out more about the new characters and the storyline, including Maia, who portrays Noa Olivar, and will be the first Latina joining the fan-favorite universe of PLL.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Maia’s parents are both from Argentina, and the charismatic actress was raised in South America from the young age of 7, admitting that she is proud of her Latin identity.

The PLL star confessed that she was a big fan of the original show, revealing that she even decorated her bedroom wall with posters. She also says that she is happy to represent Argentina in Hollywood, as the only current popular actress at the moment from the South American country is Anya Taylor-Joy.

Maia also has a passion for music, as she grew up surrounded by different genres, and her mom, singer Katie Viqueira, is a renowned Tango artist, who even coached big artists such as Chayanne, and is known for having trained new stars, including Tini, Duki, Maria Becerra, Tiago PZK and Emilia Mernes.

Following her 15th birthday, Maia decided to pursue her dream as an actress and singer, returning to Los Angeles and working closely with Eric Vetro, who has coached Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Her first step in a successful career in Hollywood started in Nickelodeon’s ‘Kally’s Mashup.’ Maia then went on to star as Eva Perón in Broadway’s ‘Evita’ and has even released some singles, continuing her passion for music.