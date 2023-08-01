The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals©GettyImages
Celebrity parents

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian revealed that they are expecting another girl

The power couple hosted a reveal party alongside their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian revealed that they are expecting another girl! The Grand Slam winner shared the exciting news on her YouTube channel with an emotional video that captures the gender reveal. The power couple hosted a reveal party alongside their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, friends, and other family members, including Venus, and their father, Richard.

To create anticipation, they decided to wait until nightfall to reveal the gender of the baby. Alexis had a mischievous plan in mind and asked Williams to cut a cake that was supposed to show the baby’s sex, but instead, it had a plain yellow cake inside. However, there was still more excitement to come.

SOCCER: JUL 21 Leagues Cup - Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami CF©GettyImages
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian prior to the Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF on Friday July 21, 2023 at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Everyone gazed up excitedly as blue and pink lights flashed in the sky. The lights eventually formed the word “GIRL!” The news brought joy to Serena, Alexis, and Olympia.

Related

Serena Williams displays her growing baby bump while making a playful reference to the size of her buttocks

Pregnant Serena Williams shows off her dance moves to a salsa classic

Naomi Osaka gives birth! The tennis star and rapper Cordae welcome their first child


Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced their second pregnancy while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. The tennis icon shared a video of herself sitting down with her firstborn to inform her of the thrilling news.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” Williams said in the video. “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret,” the athlete added.

Related Video:

Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more