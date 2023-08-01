Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian revealed that they are expecting another girl! The Grand Slam winner shared the exciting news on her YouTube channel with an emotional video that captures the gender reveal. The power couple hosted a reveal party alongside their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, friends, and other family members, including Venus, and their father, Richard.

To create anticipation, they decided to wait until nightfall to reveal the gender of the baby. Alexis had a mischievous plan in mind and asked Williams to cut a cake that was supposed to show the baby’s sex, but instead, it had a plain yellow cake inside. However, there was still more excitement to come.

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian prior to the Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF on Friday July 21, 2023 at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Everyone gazed up excitedly as blue and pink lights flashed in the sky. The lights eventually formed the word “GIRL!” The news brought joy to Serena, Alexis, and Olympia.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced their second pregnancy while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. The tennis icon shared a video of herself sitting down with her firstborn to inform her of the thrilling news.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” Williams said in the video. “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret,” the athlete added.