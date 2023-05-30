Serena Williams displays her growing baby bump while making a playful reference to the size of her buttocks

A recent post on social media featured Serena Williams proudly displaying her growing baby bump while also making a playful reference to the size of her buttocks. The retired tennis champion, currently on vacation in Italy, shared two photos on Instagram that captured her posing confidently in a sleeveless black body-con dress accessorized with pink shoes.

“CAUTION: Things are not always as they appear,” she joked in the caption. “I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or....back....slide right #summer #italy #vacation.”

The initial photograph shows Williams standing upright, facing the camera, while in the second shot, she poses to accentuate her growing belly.

At the 2023 Met Gala, Williams and her partner, Alexis Ohanian, announced they were expecting their second child. The couple already has a five-year-old daughter named Olympia. Additionally, the tennis icon shared a video of herself sitting down with the toddler to inform her of the thrilling news.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” Williams said in the video. “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret,” the athlete added.

©GettyImages



Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the sports star captioned the photos.

The famous pair made an entrance donning black attire at the upscale fashion event. Serena graced the occasion with her presence, adorned in a form-fitting Gucci ensemble with a white train and metallic accents. She wore a matching blazer to complement her outfit and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. pearls. Her appearance was truly breathtaking. Alexis went for a traditional look, wearing a black tuxedo suit.

The pair were all smiles at the ball, posing for the cameras and sharing the sweet news with the public. Fans of the star took to Instagram to congratulate the couple on expanding their family. “So so happy for you, Alexis, and Olympia! You deserve all the happiness in the world champ!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “ Well, THIS is, like, the holy grail of pregnancy announcement flexes, if there ever was one. Congrats Serena and Alexis.”