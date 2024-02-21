Serena Williams enters the Avatar state as she promotes new Netflix series

Serena Williams is always ready to stun in the tennis courts. In a new TV spot, she joins Netflix to promote its new series, “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” as she provides some stunning tennis serves and masters all of the elements, like the series’ lead character.

©GettyImages



Serena Williams at the NAACP Image Awards

The spot shows Williams entering the tennis courts as a blue arrow on her forehead lights up. As she serves, her racquet catches fire and she levitates in the air, with her feet rupturing the earth. The camera then shows that she has mastered all of the elements, which are prominently featured on the Avatar franchise and are known as earth, wind, fire and water. As a little girl walks inside the court and sees Williams, she drops all of her tennis balls and smiles in shock. “That’s Avatar state,” says Williams.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is Netflix’s new series based on the beloved Nickeoodeon cartoon. The story is set in a world divided in four nations: the water tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads. Each nation can control one element, but only one person, the Avatar, can master all four. The series premieres this February 22nd on Netflix.

Serena Williams’ love for the Avatar franchise

Serena Williams has long been a fan of the Avatar franchise, being involved in previous iterations of the cartoon. In the past, she’s voiced various characters in “The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra.” In a behind the scenes clip provided by Netflix, Williams explained that getting involved in the TV spot was a no brainer. “They were like, do you want to do this? And I was like, Yeah! I’m obsessed with the show,” she said to Netflix.

“I watched the show when it first came out ages ago. For me, I was just honestly excited to be a part of this.”