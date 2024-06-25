Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan begin production of 'Freaky Friday' sequel [PHOTO]

Production has officially begun today on the highly anticipated sequel to the 2003 hit comedy "Freaky Friday," starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Fans of the original film can look forward to its theatrical release nationwide in 2025. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will reprise their iconic roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, respectively.

The sequel will also see the return of other beloved cast members from the original film, including Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will join the ensemble cast and add fresh dynamics to the story.

© Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

Nisha Ganatra, known for her work on "Late Night" and "Transparent," takes the director's chair for this sequel. Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis are producing the film, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers. The sequel promises to bring a multigenerational twist to the beloved 2003 film, picking up years after Tess and Anna's original identity-swapping adventure.

Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the complexities of merging two families, Tess and Anna discover that the magical mishap they once experienced might happen again, bringing new challenges and comedic moments.

Fans eagerly await how the Coleman family's story unfolds, blending humor, heart, and a touch of magic. With the original cast returning and new faces joining the mix, the "Freaky Friday" sequel is set to be a nostalgic yet fresh addition to the beloved franchise.

© Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

“Lindsay Lohan and I are friends.... Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she’s in Ireland making her new movie,” said Curtis. “Anyway, Freaky Friday remake? Absolutely.” If her answer wasn’t clear, she shared a photo of herself and Lohan on Instagram and captioned it, “So, about that ‘Freaky Friday’ revival... you in, @lindsaylohan?”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Curtis discussed her experience working on the film and with Lohan and has only positive memories and things to say. “Freaky Friday was a fabulous movie, also very freeing creatively,“ she said. ”You know, being a teenager again, it was super fun. I had a good time with Lindsay. She was terrific.“ “Freaky Friday” was released in 2003 and follows a mother and a daughter who swap bodies by accident and are forced to live in the other’s shoes for several days.