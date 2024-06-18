Lindsay Lohan celebrates her husband Bader Shammas’ birthday

Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, have been ringing in holidays and birthdays together since they found love. The iconic actress has been enjoying her life as a mother and wife and has never looked happier. This week, they rang in another milestone together.



Taking to her Instagram, where she has 14.3 million followers, the Parent Trap star shared an adorable selfie with her birthday man along with a touching caption, writing just how much she appreciates him. “I love you more than words can express! I am so grateful for you. You are the most amazing man, father, husband, son and brother. To all of the beautiful years filled with good health, happiness, and love to come. I love you I love you I love you,” the 37-year-old wrote.

Lindsay, who shared her throughs on Hollywood’s thin Ozempic era, has been happy in love since her private wedding ceremony in April 2022. They welcomed their first child, a son named Luai, on July 17, and they will be celebrating his first birthday next month.

But Bader isn’t the only Gemini in Lindsay’s life. Just one day before her husband was her little brother, Dakota Lohan’s, birthday. The Herbie: Fully Loaded star made sure her brother felt just special by sharing a photo of the model and a selfie of them together.

“Happy Birthday Dakota! May this year bring you good health, happiness, and love, and may all of your dreams come true! I love you!” Lindsay wrote in the caption. Lohan moved to Dubai back in, but it’s clear she has maintained a close relationship with her sibling. Dakota was in the comments writing, “You’re my best friend and I love you more then I can ever put into word.”