Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Willow and Jaden Smith are known for their talent when it comes to singing and acting. However, the pair have also proven that they have an incredible style, attending multiple runway shows in recent years and becoming regulars at Paris Fashion Week.
The two celebrity siblings have grown up under the spotlight, and have shown their fashion evolutions since they were first introduced to the Hollywood scene. Here are some of their best looks, from the Met Gala to red carpet premieres, and more.
Meet Trey Smith, Willow and Jaden Smith’s older brother
Willow Smith joins the shirtless suit trend, worn by Timothée Chalamet and Nicole Kidman
Willow Smith is all smiles at Paris Fashion Week: Dances to ‘Bootylicious’ by Destiny’s child with Halle Bailey
Jada Pinkett Smith, Emily Estefan, and more congratulate Willow on the release of her new song
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!