Willow and Jaden Smith are known for their talent when it comes to singing and acting. However, the pair have also proven that they have an incredible style, attending multiple runway shows in recent years and becoming regulars at Paris Fashion Week.

The two celebrity siblings have grown up under the spotlight, and have shown their fashion evolutions since they were first introduced to the Hollywood scene. Here are some of their best looks, from the Met Gala to red carpet premieres, and more.