Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni steal the show at the 2024 AmfAR Gala Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, with multiple red carpet premieres attended by A-List stars and celebrities. Apart from the festival, afterparties and exclusive events have also been an opportunity for stars to reunite and show off their glamorous ensembles. One of the most important is The AmFAR Gala, which supports AIDS Research and raises awareness and funds for the organization.

Among the list of celebrities at the gala, Heidi Klum was joined by her daughter Leni, making a grand entrance with their stunning looks. The supermodel wore a dramatic one-shoulder tulle dress, featuring a long train.

The peach-colored ensemble was paired with white stilettos and statement earrings. Heidi styled her hair straight and rocked a glamorous makeup look. The supermodel was all smiles next to her daughter Leni, who decided to wear a semi-sheer dress in black, featuring matching gloves, and adorned with black roses.

Leni wore a jaw-dropping diamond necklace and held hands with her mom, sharing her excitement for the mom-daughter moment. Other celebrities in attendance included Demi Moore, Paris Jackson, Winnie Harlow, Diane Kruger, Bella Thorne, Colman Domingo, and Kelly Rowland, among others.

Heidi has had a lot of fun in France, attending the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival and the screening of ‘La Deuxieme.’ This time the model wore one of the best looks of the evening, stepping out in a red gown by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy.

She also attended the Brazilian Soul Fund and Brazilian Benefit dinner during the 77th annual festival at La Petite Maison, hosted by Alessandro Ambrosia, and Cindy Mello.