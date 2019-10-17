Heidi Klum channeled Olivia Newton-John with Grease-inspired outfit

While we wait for Heidi Klum to surprise us—like every year—with her Halloween costume, the supermodel gifted fans with another iconic look during her latest outing. While filming America’s Got Talent: The Champions in Pasadena, the 46-year-old star stepped up in a black latex getup that was reminiscent of Olivia Newton-John’s character Sandy Olsson in the musical Grease.

The look, which had an air of rockstar chic, was almost identical to the outfit Sandy wears for the last musical number in the 1978 movie. In the flick, Sandy transforms her school-girl wardrobe for a rockstar look featuring black leather pants, a black top and red pumps.

©Grosby Group



Heidi Klum wore a Grease-inspired outfit for her latest outing

For Heidi’s outfit, she wore high-waisted black leather pants, a trend that’s quickly becoming more popular for the fall/winter season. She paired the pants with a simple black tee with silver embellishments on the sleeves and topped her look with matching black pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti that completed her You’re the One that I Want look.



©Getty Images



Heidi's leather out was reminiscent of Olivia Newton-John's character Sandy in the 1978 musical

The final touch to the supermodel’s look was a pair of Privé Revaux shades in The Coco style, a favorite of Victoria Beckham, and a chic black purse. Heidi also rocked a different hairstyle than the Grease character. Instead of bouncy curls, the supermodel wore her hair pin straight with side-swept bangs.



©Grosby Group



The supermodel rocked black leather pants and a black tee

We can’t wait to see what other looks Heidi brings in the coming season!