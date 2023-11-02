Kim Kardashian reveals North prefers Kanye West’s apartment

Kim Kardashian is opening up about some of her experiences raising children as a divorced woman. In a new episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim discussed her eldest daughter, North West, and how she prefers to spend time with her dad, Kanye West, who’s now living a life without the same level of comfort.

©GettyImages



Kardashian at the Kering’s Caring for Women Dinner

Kardashian and her kids live in a mansion in Calasabas, valued at $60 million. West used to live there, but left and moved to an apartment following their divorce. While speaking to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim opened up about some of the difficulties of raising kids as a divorced woman and the rough week she had with North in particular. “North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,’” she said. “And she'll start crying, ‘Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment.’”

Kourtney made Kim feel better in sharing her own experiences, claiming that her kids prefer to spend time at their dad’s too. "They do that at Scott's [Disick] too," said Kourtney. "'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It's not super big, the vibe's better.' I feel like everything falls on the parent that's more involved.”

Kim and North’s relationship

Over the years, Kim has opened up about parenting and the many lessons she’s learned as a mom. "It is the most rewarding job in the entire world," she said in an episode of the podcast “On Purpose with Jay Shetty.” "There is nothing that can prepare you. I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared."

Despite all the hurdles, Kim claims parenting is worth it and incredibly rewarding. "You will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out," she said.