Britney Spears praises Mariah Carey in her memoir: ‘She was completely right’

Britney Spears is opening up about her many personal and professional experiences during her successful career in the entertainment industry. The iconic pop singer has detailed a series of situations and anecdotes in her book ‘The Woman In Me,’ including some fan-favorite celebrities, such as the legendary Mariah Carey.

One of the first mentions Britney makes of Mariah starts when the singer looks back on her childhood, proving that she has been a fan of the singer from the start, and admitting that she was inspired by her to pursue her singing career. “I worked hard to make things look the way I wanted them to,” she says about her musical projects, “I took myself very seriously when I shot silly music videos to Mariah Carey songs in my girlfriend’s backyard”.

Britney also details an encounter she had with Mariah during an awards show in the 2000s. “I knocked on Mariah Carey’s dressing room door. She opened it and out poured the most beautiful, otherworldly light,” she explains. “You know how we all have ring lights now? Well, more than 20 years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights.”

She continued, “And no, I can’t say just her first name. To me she is always going to be Mariah Carey,” confessing that she asked Mariah to take a photo together. “ [I] tried to take one where we were standing, and she said, “No! Come stand here, darling. This is my light,” Mariah responded.

“‘This is my side. I want you to stand here so I can get my good side, girl.’ She kept saying that in her deep, beautiful voice: ‘My good side, girl. My good side, girl.’ I did everything Mariah Carey told me to do and we took the photo.”

Britney concludes by saying that meeting the singer was the real highlight of the night; “Of course, she was completely right about everything - the photo looked incredible. I know I won an award that night, but I couldn’t even tell you what it was. The perfect photo with Mariah Carey was the real prize.”