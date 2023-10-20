5 Revelations from Britney Spears’ memoir

Britney Spears awaited memoir will be released in four days. “The Woman in Me” explores her life, from her childhood and rise to fame, to the present and whether or not she’ll make a return to music. The book has been reviewed by various publications ahead of its release date, sharing some of the biggest highlights of Spears’ life, which remain largely unknown in the public eye.

Scroll down to read about five of the biggest revelations featured in the memoir:

Justin Timberlake broke up with her via text

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake is featured in a section of the book, with Spears describing their relationship as “magnetic.” She claims he initiated the break up via text, something that left her “devastated” and wondering if she wanted to quit the entertainment industry. Spears addressed the rumors of infidelity that were plaguing their relationship, confirming that she kissed Wade Robson after Timberlake was unfaithful to her.

Spears’ relationship to drugs and alcohol

Over the years Spears’ was portrayed as a party girl by the media, something that she found surprising and exagerated. “It was never as wild as the press made it out to be,” she said when she was photographed alongside Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. She claims she was never addicted to drugs or alcohol, and that she took Adderall since it made her feel less depressed.

She explains the “umbrella attack” incident

Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV VMAs

Spears received a lot of media attention following an episode where she shaved her head and attacked the paparazzi with an umbrella. She explained that she was dealing with multiple factors that were affecting her mental health, including being “out of my mind with grief” regarding the death of her aunt. She was also dealing with postpartum depression and was engaged in a custody battle with Kevin Federline.

She opens up about how her life was monitored by her father

In 2008, following various public struggles, Britney’s father Jaime, was appointed as her conservator. Since, her every action was monitored, with her phone having parental controls on. “Too sick to choose my own boyfriend and yet somehow healthy enough to appear on sitcoms and morning shows, and to perform for thousands of people in a different part of the world every week,” wrote Spears, per The New York Times.

She discusses #FreeBritney

The #FreeBritney movement in Los Angeles

Spears also discussed the #FreeBritney movement, which began around 2018, when the public began connecting the dots and noticing that Spears’ life was being controlled. While in a Beverly Hills rehab where she was put against her will, Spears says a nurse showed her videos of her fans carrying #FreeBritney signs and protesting for her freedom. “That was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen in my life,” she wrote. “I don’t think people knew how much the #FreeBritney movement meant to me, especially in the beginning.”

