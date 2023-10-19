Britney Spears, who has been at the center of media attention and controversies for years, is about to release her new memoir, “The Woman In Me,” in which she candidly addresses a long-standing rumor about her infidelity with choreographer Wade Robson during her relationship with former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. This revelation has brought a wave of interest and discussion as fans and media eagerly anticipate the book’s release on October 24.

In the early 2000s, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were one of the music industry’s hottest and most talked-about couples. However, their seemingly picture-perfect relationship took a hit when rumors began circulating about Britney’s involvement with Australian choreographer Wade Robson. The couple eventually called it quits in 2002 after three years of dating.

Britney Spears admits past infidelity with Wade Robson while she was dating Justin Timberlake

Shortly after the breakup, Justin Timberlake released his hit single “Cry Me A River,” which featured lyrics alluding to a relationship betrayal. This led to widespread speculation that the song was directed at Britney, suggesting she had cheated on him during their relationship.

While the rumors of Britney’s infidelity with Wade Robson have persisted for years, it was only in her forthcoming memoir that the pop star chose to address them directly. According to The US Sun, Britney has confirmed in her book that she did share a passionate kiss with Wade during a night out. In her own words, she wrote, “We were out one night, and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

Britney also revealed in her memoir that despite that one exception, she had been loyal to Justin for the entirety of their relationship. Her admission raises questions about the complexity of their romance and the factors that might have contributed to her momentary lapse in fidelity.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake during Britney Spears Album Release Party for “Britney” at Centro-Fly - November 6, 2001 at Centro-Fly in New York City, New York, United States.

Britney’s decision to address her infidelity head-on in her memoir is commendable. It shows her commitment to sharing her truth, even if it includes complex and sensitive moments from her past. This honesty will likely endear her to her fans, as they can better understand the complexities of her personal life.

Britney’s memoir is expected to provide further insights into her relationship with Wade Robson. In the early 2000s, Wade choreographed some of Britney’s most iconic music videos, including “Oops... I Did It Again” and “I’m A Slave 4 U,” as well as her Live from Las Vegas concert special. Britney spoke highly of him then, describing him as a “genius” and an “amazing” choreographer. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they split within a year.