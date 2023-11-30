Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White spotted again in Los Angeles

Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White are still spending time together. The pair was spotted talking and having a smoke break while in a parking lot in Los Angeles, sparking up the dating rumors that have been surrounding them since mid-October.

.@Rosalia fue vista charlando junto a Jeremy Allen White hoy en un parking de California. pic.twitter.com/GXRdInq0it — ROSALÍA COLOMBIA 🇨🇴/ Fan Page (@ROSALIAC0LOMBIA) November 30, 2023

The photos were shared on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, and show Rosalia and White enjoying a cigarette together. As Rosalia leans against a car, White leans against the opposite wall, with their feet placed close together. Both seemed to be dressed informally, with White wearing a white t-shirt, some sweatpants and a beanie hat. Rosalia wore all black and had her hair loose and held away from her face with a headband.

Photos shows the two talking and then hugging as they said goodbye. Viewers wrote that the hug appeared to be a friendly gesture, and that perhaps the two aren’t dating after all. “You can tell they’re friends,” wrote someone. “That hug looks like they were saying goodbye.”

Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White were first linked together in October, when the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi claimed the two were spotted on a date in Los Angeles. The two were seen at a screening of the movie “Wild Things,” in a movie theater in Los Feliz. Some witnesses claim to have seen the pair in the hallway of the theater, with Rosalia leaving to freshen up in the bathroom as White waited for her outside.

Earlier this year, Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro shared the news of their break up. The couple, who dated for about three years, was engaged and had released their first musical collaboration together, an EP titled “RR.”

