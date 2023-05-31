Rosalia teases new song after leaking it by accident while wearing the cutest sundress

Rosalia is teasing a new era! The singer is welcoming summer with the most perfect floral dress from Shushu/Tong SS23 collection. And while many of her fans are getting ready for the release of her new song ‘Tuya,’ it seems Rosalia might have posted the video by accident, after quickly deleting it.

Online users screen-recorded the video and the singer posted it again, showing her cute outfit with the song in the background. “What I want I got without sorry and without permission, baby be careful, I don’t know if you’re ready,” she sings in Spanish.

Fans of the singer are also loving her new style. Rosalia wore the floral dress, which featured a bow, and paired the look with black over-the-knee socks, black heels, and silver earrings. She also wore her hair in loose braids and rocked a soft makeup look.

“Finally rosi entering her doll era i planned this,” one person wrote about her look, while someone else commented, “She is bringing the song of the summer again,” referring to her hit song from last year ‘Despechá.’

Rauw Alejandro also showed his support for Rosalia’s new song, commenting with hot-face emojis. The celebrity couple recently detailed the story of their engagement during an interview with GQ, while they were on a family trip in Puerto Rico.

“I wasn’t expecting it, and you said, ‘Come, I want to show you a place,’” Rosalia explained. “And I followed you, thinking nothing of it. I think you got down on one knee. I was nervous as well, so I don’t remember all the details.”

