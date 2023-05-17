Rosalia goes viral for hilarious impression of Rauw Alejandro: WATCH

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro are without a doubt one of the most fan-favorite couples. The ‘Motomami’ singer recently surprised her fans at Coachella bringing the Puerto Rican artist to the stage, following their engagement announcement, and they continue to update their fans and followers on the most special and hilarious moments of their relationship.

This time Rosalia decided to give an insight into her daily life with Rauw to her fans on Tiktok, giving the best impression of her partner. The singer wore a blue wig and even tried to imitate Rauw’s Puerto Rican accent.

“Baby I’m always ready, you take 30 hours,” the singer says in Spanish standing in front of their apartment door. She also mentioned Rauw’s love for fried chicken, revealing that he misses his favorite foods, including chuletas, tostones, and arroz con jamonillas.

The video has over 3.6 million likes and fans are loving Rosalia’s impression. “Ok but now rauw has to do one of you Rosalia,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “the way i can still hear rauw laughing behind the camera,” adding “the way she has studied this man.”

Back in March, the couple revealed that they were ready to take the next step in their relationship, with their music video ‘Beso’ from their EP. The romantic clip included footage of their special moments together from their 3-year romance.