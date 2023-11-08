Peso Pluma, Pablo Alborán, and Ozuna confirmed to perform at the 2023 Latin Grammys

The Latin Recording Academy has pulled out all the stops for the upcoming 2023 Latin Grammys, which promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the rich and diverse musical talent in the Latin music industry. With a remarkable lineup of artists, a unique location, and an impressive list of nominees and honorees, the stage is set for a night to remember.

The Latin Grammys have always been a grand showcase of the best talent in Latin music, and this year is no exception. In a recent announcement, the Latin Recording Academy expanded the list of performers for the 2023 Latin Grammys, adding more stars to an already impressive roster.

The newly revealed performers include renowned artists such as Juanes, Peso Pluma, Pablo Alborán, Ozuna, Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Iza, and Manuel Carrasco. Furthermore, the best new artist nominees BORJA, Natascha Falcão, GALE, Paola Guanche, Joaquina, and León Leiden will also grace the stage with their presence.

This expanded list joins previously announced performers like Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Feid, Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, and Alejandro Sanz, ensuring a diverse and exciting musical lineup. The legendary Laura Pausini will perform and be honored as the “Person of the Year.” Her remarkable contributions to Latin music have left an indelible mark, and this recognition is well-deserved.

The 2023 Latin Grammys will not only be about music but also a night of glamour and entertainment. Actresses Danna Paola, Roselyn Sánchez, and Paz Vega have been chosen to co-host the event, promising an unforgettable evening filled with star power and charisma. Adding to the excitement, Latin Grammy award winner Sebastián Yatra will join them as a co-host.

However, one of the most significant and groundbreaking aspects of this year’s Latin Grammys is the location. The ceremony will be held outside of the United States for the first time since the inaugural Latin Grammys in 2000. Sevilla, Spain, will serve as the host city for this prestigious event, marking a historic moment for the Latin music industry. The Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla, Andalucía, will be the stage for this exceptional gathering of musical talents.

The Latin Grammys have always aimed to celebrate the artistry of Latin music, transcending borders and embracing cultural diversity. By taking the awards to Spain, the Latin Recording Academy acknowledges the Latin music community’s global presence and the worldwide appreciation of its music and culture.

The 2023 Latin Grammys, set to take place on November 16, 2023, are not just a music awards show but a celebration of Latin music’s vibrant and diverse landscape.