This artist has won the most Latin Grammys of all time

The 2023 Latin Grammys are right around the corner. The awards show, which celebrates the best in Latin music has had a long history, handing out trophies to some of the biggest artists of all time. This year, the show will be hosted in Sevilla, marking the first time ever where the telecast will be broadcast internationally. As we ready for the special occasion, we’ve decided to look back and explore the artist with the most Latin Grammy wins of all time.

©GettyImages



Juanes at the 2001 Grammy Awards

Juanes, born Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez, won his 23rd Latin Grammy on 2018, winning the Guinness World Record of most Latin Grammys won by a solo artist.

His legendary Latin Grammys run began in 2001, when he won numerous awards at the Latin Grammys with the release of “Fijate Bien,” his debut album. That year, he won Best New Artist, Best Rock Solo Vocal Album, and Best Rock Song. Between 2003 and 2008, Juanes won the most awards, collecting five trophies. These include Album of the Year for his records “Un Dia Normal” and “Es un Ratico,” Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for his songs “Es Por Ti” and “Me Enamora.”

As of 2020, Juanes has been nominated for the Latin Grammys 42 times. In terms of trophy wins, he’s trailed by Alejandro Sanz, who’s won 21 Latin Grammys over the course of his career, Juan Luis Guerra, with 20 wins, and Gustavo Santaolalla, with 16 wins.

©Hola



A look at some of this year’s Latin Grammys performers

This year’s Latin Grammys

The Latin Grammys will make for an unmissable show this year, showcasing the fact that Latin Music is enjoyed all over the world, by all manner of cultures. The show will be hosted at the Conference and Exhibition Center (FIBES) in Sevilla.

Performers include Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Feid, Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, and Alejandro Sanz. These artists are also nominated for some of the evening’s most prestigious awards.