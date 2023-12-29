Matthew McConaughey celebrates his son’s 11th birthday by sharing a rare photo

Matthew McConaughey is celebrating his youngest son’s birthday. In a new Instagram post, McConaughey shared a rare look at Livingston, who’s celebrating his 11th birthday.

The photo shows McConaughey and Livingston on the couch, with the boy laughing and McConaughey looking at him with his reading glasses on. “Double one’s, we love watching you grow,” McConaughey captioned the posts. “Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa’s”

Camila Alves McConaughey also shared a tribute of her own. In the caption, Alves explains that she’s resharing the post that her eldest son Levi shared, which features many adorable photos of him and Livingston over the years.

“Well… When your oldest son has such a great post for his little brothers birthday, I give up coming up with my own! re-posting it!” she captioned the post. “Today we celebrate, our youngest, turning 11!!! He bring so much joy and learnings to our lives. It is hard to put into words!!”

Levi McConaughey loves to troll his dad

Earlier this year, Levi McConaughey joined Instagram, sharing photos and a bit of his personality with the world. Earlier this month, Levi hilarious trolled his dad for his arrest in 1999, when police were called in to his home for a noise complaint and found him dancing with some bongo drums. He shared a video of himself looking at some instruments at a Guitar Center. “We all know my dad loves a good bongo,” he said, while having a look at the instruments.

McConaughey wrote about his arrest on his book, “Greenlights,” revealing that he was smoking marijuana in his house at the time of the police’s arrival, resulting in his arrest. “What I didn’t know was that while I was banging away in my bliss, two Austin policemen also thought it was time to barge into my house unannounced, wrestle me to the ground with nightsticks, handcuff me, and pin me to the floor,” he wrote.

Related Video: Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Loading the player...