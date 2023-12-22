All about Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ 3 kids: Levi, Vida and Livingston

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are one of the most fan-favorite couples in Hollywood. The pair tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed three kids, 15-year-old Levi, 13-year-old Vida, and 10-year-old Livingston.

The actor and the Brazilian model are known for preferring to keep their personal life private. However, they have shared a glimpse of their family life on some occasions. Back in 2020, Matthew revealed to People that he always wanted to be a father. “And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream ... I can’t think of anything being more important,” he said to the publication.

Levi Alves McConaughey

Their eldest child, Levi, was born on July 7, 2008. “Camila and I were side-by-side the entire time,” the actor said at the time. “We are both tired and elated, and are so happy to have created the greatest miracle in the world — Having a child and making a family. Now comes the greatest adventure — raising one, together.”

Levi has a strong relationship with his dad. The pair are into surfing and share other common interests, apart from sharing an incredible resemblance. “He’s a very considerate and cool young man,” he said about his son.

Vida Alves McConaughey

Their second child, Vida, was born on January 3, 2010. Their daughter is known for having a creative spirit, as the actor said to People in 2020. “Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels,” he said, when talking about her small part in the film Sing 2. “Vida got a couple of lines in Sing 2. She plays a piglet who is scuba diving in chocolate, saying, ‘This is the best day of my life.’”

“Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love,” the actor said. “Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn.”

Livingston Alves McConaughey

Their youngest child, Livingston, was born on December 28, 2012. “It was different with all my kids. My two oldest were so good. And my third came along and he was a nightmare from day one,” Camila said during an interview with Mom2Mom. “I was like, ‘This was so hard. [Livingston]’s such a troublemaker.‘ Now that he’s in a sweet stage, he came out of the dark side.”

Matthew previously revealed that Livingston has a liking for storytelling. “Our youngest one will come fill us in: ‘Oh, I’m on chapter two,” the actor said.