Paulina Porizkova, 58, shows off her botox-free face and drops her skin-care routine

Paulina Porizkova is sharing her beauty secrets. The 58-year-old model looks incredible and is very open about her aging journey and her decision to remain surgery and botox-free. On Tuesday, she shared a makeup-free video and blessed fans by dropping her highly coveted “basic and simple” skin-care routine. “Here’s me in nothing but my skin in the morning,” she wrote in the caption.

For Porizkova, her go-to products are Spf and Retinol, and she says those are the best ones to spend money on. They are “the only two products that actually do something to your skin- one protects it from damage and the other, ever-so-slightly, reverses it,”‘ she explained.

Porizkova only washes her face at night because her face “doesn’t get dirty overnight,” and water can make her skin, which is dry, dryer. She uses One Road Hippie Stick Everywhere Balm in the morning before putting on SPF, recommending Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Cream SPF 30 or Colorscience Sunforgettable Total.

At night, she washes her face using Beauty PieSuper Healthy Skin Foaming face wash. Before bed, she uses retinol recommending Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion Pm Night Serum. She also recommended Jones Road Miracle Cream, when her skin is feeling dry.

She also expressed her love of trying new products, “even though I know the best they will do is a slight glow or a slight plumping- and that’s good enough for me,” she wrote while sharing some of her favorites.

She assured fans the post was not sponsored, “I’m merely showing you what I’d show my girlfriends when they ask. I’m NOT telling you this what YOU ought to do- only what I do.”

Last week the first Central European woman to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, shared what her 58-year-old face looks like in “good light with professional gorgeous makeup.”

In the video, the model looked stunning with a bold red lip but overall natural makeup. She shared more of her secrets saying she has had lasers (ultherapy and Morpheus ) and used spf “religiously” since her early twenties.



“I have chosen not to put anything ‘into’ my face - but even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen- I am aging,” she reflected in the caption.

For the model, she said some days, she likes it. “I feel like my face has gained character even as it’s lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off,” she wrote. Still, she admitted that on other days, mostly during photoshoots, “I have to gulp some self-acceptance. I have changed.”

Porizkova went on to gush about her partner, Jeff Greenstein. “There is a love in my life who finds me beautiful, and tells me so with words and actions every day- and this is really the only one I NEED to hear,” she wrote happily.