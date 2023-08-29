Style icon Iris Apfel celebrates 102 years of life and fashion

Iris Apfel, the legendary fashion maven known for her fearless style choices and unapologetic individuality, has reached the incredible milestone of 102 years. With a zest for life that transcends time and trends, she continues to captivate hearts and minds as she celebrates this momentous occasion.

Taking to her Instagram account, the nonagenarian icon shared a post that perfectly encapsulates her spirit. “102 TODAY… who would’ve thought!!” she exclaimed, accompanied by an image that radiates her distinctive flair.

©GettyImages



Iris Apfel attends her 100th birthday celebration at Central Park Tower on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

In the photograph, Iris is seated in a chair, her legs crossed in a pose that exudes confidence. Her ensemble is a harmonious blend of colors, with a soft pink cape enveloping her shoulders and layers of accessories in shades of pink, red, and orange, adding an artistic and eclectic touch.

Ever the accessory lover, Iris Adfel’s signature maxi glasses frame her face, offering a glimpse into the world of creativity and artistry behind those iconic lenses. Her eyewear has become synonymous with her image, a playful yet profound symbol of her refusal to conform to conventional fashion standards. Instead, she embraces her distinct sense of self, defying expectations and inspiring countless generations to do the same.

What sets Iris Apfel apart is her unparalleled sense of style and her unwavering passion for life. Her journey has been one of constant exploration, innovation, and reinvention. From her early days as an interior designer to her later emergence as a fashion icon, she has consistently demonstrated that age is but a number, while creativity knows no bounds.

Iris’s impact extends far beyond her wardrobe choices. Her approach to life is a lesson in embracing the unconventional, finding beauty in diversity, and embracing the uniqueness within each individual. She is living proof of the idea that self-expression is an art form and that the canvas of life is meant to be painted with the hues of one’s personality and experiences.

As Iris Apfel reaches this extraordinary milestone, the world pauses to celebrate her for her longevity, unwavering spirit, sartorial audacity, and unbeatable legacy. Happy 102nd birthday, Iris Apfel!