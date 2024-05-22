Salma Hayek celebrates ‘magical night’ at Cannes’ Women in Motion event

Salma Hayek is celebrating an incredible evening at Cannes. The actress and producer shared a post on social media, recapping some of the highlights of Kering’s Women in Motion event. The program, founded around a decade ago, seeks to highlight inequalities of in culture and the arts. It was celebrated in Cannes over the past couple of days, with speakers like Cate Blanchett and Zoe Saldana.

The Kering Foundation, whose CEO is Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault, celebrated a dinner with dozens of prestigious guests. Hayek shared her thoughts in an Instagram post, where she shared photos of herself in a beautiful purple gown, alongside collaborators and her husband. She also shared a look at the elegant dinner that guests had access to.

“What a magical night with incredible food & people, celebrating nearly a decade of Kering’s ‘Women in Motion,’” Hayek captioned the post. “Honoring the inspiring Dame Donna Langley, a hero of mine, for her incredible work promoting diversity and inclusion in filmmaking.”

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault

More details on Kering’s Women in Motion dinner

Kering’s Women in Motion dinner is celebrated on a yearly basis. Over the course of the festival, Kering organizes various chats and conversations that address gender inequality in the workplace and provides women in the industry to share the stories of their careers. The dinner was hosted this past Sunday, with artists like Michelle Yeoh, Julianne Moore, Isabelle Huppert, and more were in attendance.