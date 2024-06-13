The 2024 Tribeca Film Festival is in full swing and celebrities and A-List stars are stepping out for special events, including screenings, premieres, and press conferences. Apart from attending the festival, celebs are showing off their best looks on the red carpet, bringing casual sophistication and chic ensembles.

Among the list of stars that have been spotted at the festival, Katie Holmes, Demi Moore, Kerry Washington, Blake Lively, and Camila Mendes have been making headlines for their looks.