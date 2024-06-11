Tom Cruise was considered to portray ‘Edward Scissorhands’ in Tim Burton’s 1990 classic

Over three decades have passed since Tim Burton’s 1990 classic, “Edward Scissorhands,” captivated audiences with its whimsical yet poignant tale. Starring Johnny Depp as the eponymous character, the film was a commercial success, grossing $86 million worldwide on a modest $20 million budget. Recently, new details have emerged about the casting process for this iconic role, thanks to a documentary by director Tara Wood debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In the documentary, Depp, now 61, reveals that a slew of A-list celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Michael Jackson, and Tom Cruise, were considered for the part of Edward Scissorhands. Depp even teased that Cruise “was not far away from actually playing Edward Scissorhands—true story,” as reported by People.

©Getty Images



Tom Hanks, Michael Jackson, and Tom Cruise

At the time, Depp was starring in the popular Fox series “21 Jump Street,” a role he felt pigeonholed by. Eager to break away from this image, Depp sought roles that would allow him to showcase his versatility as an actor. He viewed his role in John Waters‘ 1990 film “Cry-Baby” as a pivotal step in this new direction and even attempted to get fired to pursue different opportunities.

When Depp came across the script for “Edward Scissorhands,” by Burton and Caroline Thompson, he felt an immediate and profound connection to the character. “The writing was beautiful. The character was beautiful. What I suppose [attracted] me emotionally was that Edward was me. It’s exactly what I should be doing,” Depp reflected.

Despite this strong connection, Depp was aware of the stiff competition for the role. His agent informed him about the interest from Hollywood heavyweights like Hanks, Jackson, and Cruise. This led Depp to doubt his chances, prompting him to tell his agent to cancel his meeting with Burton. Her response was emphatic: “Are you f***ing nuts?”

Depp’s self-doubt stemmed from the prevalent industry mindset at the time, which often typecast actors as television or film stars, seldom both. “It was weird because there’s always that bastard in your skull that goes ‘Come on, man. You’re a TV actor guy,’” Depp recalled.

Nevertheless, Depp met with Burton and ultimately landed the role, marking the beginning of a prolific and enduring collaboration, which includes “Sleepy Hollow” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

©GettyImages



The original screen-used costume worn by Johnny Depp in the film “Edward Scissorhands” on display at Profiles In History in Calabasas, northwest of downtown Los Angeles, on July 19, 2012 in California

Writer Caroline Thompson also shed light on the casting process in a 2020 interview with Insider, revealing that Michael Jackson had actively pursued the role. However, Burton chose not to pursue Jackson for the part.

This newly uncovered information adds an intriguing layer to the legacy of “Edward Scissorhands,” highlighting the serendipitous nature of Depp’s casting and its transformative impact on his career.