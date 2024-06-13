Every year, excitement for the Miss Universe pageant builds among fans. The 73rd edition, set to take place in 2024, will be held in Mexico. The names of some Latinas who will participate in the pageant in November have already been revealed as countries announce their representatives. These contestants are vying to succeed Sheynnis Palacios as the next Miss Universe.

Among them are Daniela Toloza, Miss Colombia; Magalí Benejam, representative of Argentina; Celineé Santos Frías, from the Dominican Republic; Claudia Naomi Méndez, Miss Paraguay; Mara Topic, originally from Ecuador; Tatiana Calmell, from Peru; and Ileana Márquez Pedroza, representative of Venezuela. But when will we know who the subsequent Latin queens will be to participate in Miss Universe 2024?