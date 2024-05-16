Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise join latest fashion trend in New York City outing

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are joining the latest fashion trend. The mom-daughter duo are known for their stylish casual looks, with the actress always making headlines for her outfits. Most recently, Katie showcased her favorite slip dress with a twist, adding a 90s trend to her spring ensemble.
The pair were recently photographed walking around New York City, wearing wide-leg jeans, joining the baggy pants trend. Suri was seen wearing an all-denim look, similar to Katie’s recent ensemble, which consisted of a blue denim vest and matching jeans.
This time Suri paired the baggy jeans with a denim jacket and brown suede mules. Meanwhile, Katie wore a beige turtleneck to fight the cold temperatures in NYC. The actress completed the outfit with a matching coat and an off-white bag. She also wore black boots and dark sunglasses.
Katie previously talked about her style during an interview with People, revealing how she picks her outfits. “If you have a closet that you’re happy with every piece, and you keep it sort of tightly edited, it keeps it easier. Especially in the city, you want to have a certain look,“ she said to the publication.
“Every day I try to create something different than I’ve worn before. That’s what’s fun about fashion,” she continued, adding that she gravitates “towards basic looks and then I repeat them.” She also confessed to the publication that she likes to wear a lot of denim. “Jeans are an ongoing discussion,” Katie said.
When it comes to her red carpet-looks, the actress also changes her style for glamorous events. Most recently, she wore a black dress with a multicolored collar at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala.