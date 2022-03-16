Selena Gomez is working on a new take on ‘Sixteen Candles’

Selena Gomez is giving the iconic film “Sixteen Candles” a spin. The 1984 John Hughes film is getting a TV adaptation that will air on Peacock, with Gomez and company giving it a Latinx twist.

Per Variety, the half-hour comedy series is titled “15 Candles” and it “will follow four young Latinas in high school, navigating feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind as quinceañera season approaches.” “Sixteen Candles” is all about young women coming into their adulthood, represented by Molly Ringwald’s wallflower character and her 16th birthday. It makes perfect sense for the new take to focus on quinceañeras, the most emblematic birthday for young Latinas.

Selena Gomez will serve as the series’ executive producer alongside Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla Lugo, who will also write the series.

While Gomez is mostly known for her acting and musical careers, she’s a seasoned producer. Currently, she’s starring and is an executive producer on the series “Only Murders in the Building,” where she was awarded The Comedy TV Star of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards. In the past, Gomez was a producer for a couple of Netflix projects, including the documentary “Living Undocumented” and “13 Reasons Why,” the incredibly successful drama series.