The 2022 Grammys are airing this Sunday, April 3rd. The show rewards the biggest accomplishments in the musical industry and has a long history and legacy. Aside from celebrating the best efforts in music, it’s also an incredible night for fashion, allowing artists to express themselves in novel ways. The Grammys are stylish and exuberant, making for one of the most entertaining red carpets in the entertainment industry.

Scroll down to have at 10 of the best fashion moments in Grammy history: