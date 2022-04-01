Grammy Awards paying tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins after tragic death

The Grammy Awards are organizing a special tribute to Taylor Hawkins, following the tragic death of the Foo Fighters drummer in Bogotá, Colombia, last week.

And while producers for the show are still working on details, Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, and live events at CBS, stated that they “will honor his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved,“ adding, ”We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

Sussman also revealed what viewers can expect to see during the ceremony, describing “a great sequence of musical moments that will open right at (8 p.m.) and keep you there glued to the TV,” and will continue with “the best night of music you could ever imagine in one place under one roof and one one network. We’re celebrating an incredible year in music coming out of the pandemic.”

Foo Fighters canceled their scheduled performance at the Grammys, including tour dates following Hawkins’ death. John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS and Silk Sonic are still set to perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

And about the conflict between rapper Kanye West and host Trevor Noah, Sussman says, “It’s live television. Anything can happen and usually does. We’ll be ready,” praising Noah for being “passionate about music” and having “great affection for artists.”