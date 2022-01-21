J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend Louis Vuitton’s show debuting Virgil Abloh’s final collection

Louis Vuitton debuted their new fall 2022 menswear show on Thursday for Paris Fashion Week and J Balvin was one of the many celebrities in attendance. The singer went with his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer and joined the front row of VIP’s which included Naomi Campbell, Tyler the Creator, and Venus Williams, per Vogue. The show debuted the final collection overseen by the late designer Virgil Abloh, who was a friend of Balvin. The Colombian shared a gallery of photos from the show, and captioned the post, “Louis Vuitton 2022 Paris ‘VIRGIL FOREVER.’”

©J Balvin





The show included a variety of dresses as Abloh dismantled gender steretypes in fashion. Balvin rocked an all-black look with a long puffer skirt and looked amazing. He finished the look with other pieces from the spring collection, including a blazer, button-up shirt, and steel-toe boots. The father accessorised with sunglasses, and a large diamond ring.

©J Balvin





Balvin and the late designer knew each other for years. In 2017 Abloh Dj’d Complexcon and, he brought out Balvin for a surprise performance. The reggaeton artist wore a custom jumpsuit by the fashion designer in his “Blanco” music video and also attended his Off White show at Fashion Week in 2019.

When the designer passed away last year on November 28th Balvin shared a photo with him and wrote in the caption in Spanish, “May you rest in peace Má G! You changed the world of creativity, art, design and inspiration for a whole generation. Thank you for your legacy.”