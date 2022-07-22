Nick Cannon reveals if he would date a woman with multiple kids or baby fathers

Nick Cannon opened up to sex therapist and author Dr. Tammy Nelson to discuss his thoughts about “open monogamy.” Cannon, who has multiple kids with multiple women, revealed if he would be open to dating a woman who “has the same amount of kids or baby fathers” as he does.

“My lifestyle only merits me to respect someone ... I would just be a hypocrite to the whole thing. Now, am I going to I say I like it? Would I choose that? We also don’t really choose who we love or where our emotions take us,” he said.

According to the tv host and businessman, he has been in relationships with “women who have 4, 5, 6 children in a household at the same time.”

Cannon said they worked out perfectly, “And it’s been some of the most lucrative and strong friendships and passionate relationships that I’ve ever had because … I would never judge someone based off of the amount of children they had. Especially when they’re a great parent,” he said.

Previously, Mariah Carey’s ex shared that he does not think monogamy is healthy. “You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy,” Cannon told The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman. “I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Carey. He also has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. His son Zen with Alyssa Scott died last year. Nick fathered 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 18-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and is expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi.

A source close to Nick and Mariah told HollywoodLifehow the Latina singer feels knowing their firstborns have other siblings. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there,” the insider revealed to the publication.

“Nick can do what Nick wants to do, and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source said.

The insider says that although Nick seems to be having kids every other day, he always has time for all of them, despite his relationship status with the mothers of the babies. “Contrary to what people may think, Nick does spend a lot of time with the twins. He sees them at least once (if not twice a week) and, if for some reason he cannot see them due to work obligations, he is always texting and calling them,” the person assures.