Nick Cannon says getting back together with Mariah Carey is his fantasy

Nick Cannon might have five baby mamas, but it looks like he has a favorite- Mariah Carey. He recently sat down with Tee on The Hottee Talk Show where he gushed over the love he used to share with the talented singer. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah,” he said.



Cannon and Carey started dating in 2008 and got married in the Bahamas that same year in April. The couple divorced in 2016, and after six years, he admitted he would get back together with her if they could have the same fairy tale. During the podcast, he played a game called “spin the block” where he revealed what exes he would get with again. After a list that included Christina Milian and Kim Kardashian, came Carey. “Of course,” he said without hesitation.

The 41-year-old explained that while he respects Carey’s relationship with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who is great with their kids, getting back together is his “fantasy.” “That’s my fantasy right there, that’s somebody I will always love.” “I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude, I believe that time is man-made,” he continued. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah, and I appreciate that … it was literally like a fairytale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way.”