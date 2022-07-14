Nick Cannon says getting back together with Mariah Carey is his fantasy

Nick Cannon might have five baby mamas, but it looks like he has a favorite- Mariah Carey. He recently sat down with Tee on The Hottee Talk Show where he gushed over the love he used to share with the talented singer. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah,” he said.
Cannon and Carey started dating in 2008 and got married in the Bahamas that same year in April. The couple divorced in 2016, and after six years, he admitted he would get back together with her if they could have the same fairy tale. During the podcast, he played a game called “spin the block” where he revealed what exes he would get with again. After a list that included Christina Milian and Kim Kardashian, came Carey. “Of course,” he said without hesitation.
The 41-year-old explained that while he respects Carey’s relationship with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who is great with their kids, getting back together is his “fantasy.” “That’s my fantasy right there, that’s somebody I will always love.” “I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude, I believe that time is man-made,” he continued. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah, and I appreciate that … it was literally like a fairytale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way.”
The former couple share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, and Cannon said he appreciates the fantasy of one day getting back together if things were the same way they were. “I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,’” he continued, adding, “But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”
Carey, 53, and her dancer boo, 39, met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour. They got together ten years later in 2016, following her split from billionaire James Packer and have been on and off ever since.
Cannon, on the other hand, has been very open about his inability to stay monogamous. “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships. But like, you know, God ain’t done with me. We gonna figure it out,” he said on the “All The Way with Shelley Wade” podcast. While he’s failed at monogamy, he’s been extremely successful at reproducing. In June it was revealed he is expecting his 9th child with Abby De La Rosa. He is also still expecting his 8th child with Bre Tiese.
Cannon has six living children after losing his 7th child Zen from a brain tumor at just five months old in December 2021. Zen’s mother was Alyssa Scott. The next month Tiesi and Cannon announced they were expecting a baby boy with a gender reveal. He is also the father of son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, ten months with Brittany Bell.