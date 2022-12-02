Simple tips: How to keep your cats away from your Christmas tree

No one loves Christmas lights more than cats, especially when they can play around with your favorite ornaments and chew on the wires, and while they might be having fun, they could ruin your Christmas decorations and even get electrocuted.

So if you are worried about your furry friend during the holiday season, we bring you a list of things you can do to cat-proof your Christmas tree.

Starting with moving some of your most precious ornaments to the top and placing some jingle bells on the lower section, this way you can hear the moment your cat starts playing with your tree.

For a more drastic solution, you can include some pinecones in your decor, spraying them with apple cider vinegar and placing them at the base of the tree, as cats dislike the scent and will likely avoid the area. And if you are not a fan of the smell either, you can use cat-proofing spray, like ‘Four Paws Keep Off outdoor and indoor spray.

You know what is another thing cats don’t like? Oranges. Yes, you can also place some of these delicious fruits beneath your Christmas tree to keep them away.

Lastly, your cat might not resist the temptation to play with your shiny ornaments, however a good thing you can do is secure them to branches with wire or twine, making it impossible for them to shatter your decor.