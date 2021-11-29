Surprising reasons why your cat follows you everywhere

I think we can all agree that cats are a mystery sometimes, especially when they are following us around and checking on whatever we’re doing, and while the main reason it’s often food, we made a list of surprising reasons behind this interesting behavior.

If your cat is still lurking around and meowing after you offer them food, this is probably their way to tell you they need a change in diet, meaning their meal was not satisfactory or they might want some more.

This doesn’t necessarily mean you need to overfeed your furry friend, but as cats become older their nutritional needs change; so you might want to pay attention if they seem to be losing weight or their coat appears dull.

Cats consider their owners as their human “mommy,” so this might be their way of feeling protected. This also happens if they are suffering from separation anaxiety, if you are gone for a long time, they will need some extra attention.

Your furry friend might be bored once in a while, if this is the case they could be in the mood for a play session. Remember this is a perfect time to develop a bond with your pet!

Some cats are great communicators, they might be trying to tell you they don’t feel so good. If your pet seems in distress, with unusual and intense body movements, accompanied by meowing, you should consider making an appointment with your vet to rule out any health concerns.

Cats are also incredibly curious, they love to explore everything, especially if they get to smell different things, from following you around to the kitchen, discovering new scents in the laundry room, or making the bathroom their kitty playground.