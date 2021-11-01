Cat lovers: Top 10 most popular cat breeds and their personalities

We all know cats have very unique personalities, this has to do with their breed and history, and while there are 71 breeds of cats in the world, we put together a top 10 of the most popular pedigree cat breeds in the United States.

Starting with Persian Cats, these fluffy and friendly felines have the sweetest personality and the prettiest eyes, being around for a long time, with a very interesting origin, dated as far back as 1684 B.C in Persia.

Followed by Maine Coon Cats, these playful creatures have a lot of energy and are very easy to train, thanks to their intelligence and dog-like behavior.

Abyssinian Cats also have a very playful side, and are known for being easy to care for, as they are incredibly affectionate and are extremely well-behaved with kids and other pets.

A fun fact about the Ragdoll Cats is that they are one of the largest breeds of cats, and are really good at playing fetch, in addition to rolling over or begging, just like dogs! They also enjoy human companionship and love following their owners around the house.

If you are looking for the best of both worlds, the Exotic Shorthair Cats is one of the most popular among cat lovers, being a cross between Persians and American Shorthairs, with the same affectionate personality as the Persians but without the constant need of grooming due to their short coats.

Sphynx Cats are famous for being portrayed as villains in many movies and TV series, however these elegant creatures are playful and energetic. They just need a little bit more care, as their skin is exposed for their lack of hair.

Make sure to check the entire list in the video!