Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas decorations are exactly how you imagined: See pics

Jennifer Lopez is getting into the holiday spirit. The Hollywood star has unveiled her Christmas decorations, and it’s as fabulous as we thought it would be. JLo is going all out this holiday season, with a gold-themed Christmas tree and a matching fashion ensemble.

The actress and singer took to social media to share a glimpse of her stunning decorations, posing in front of her Christmas tree and wearing a festive and chic outfit, following the same color palette.

JLo’s Christmas tree included multiple gold ornaments, including pinecones, leaves, and even presents wrapped in gold paper. The performer posed proudly wearing a long white skirt with a gold pattern, and paired with a white shirt. She also wore a gold bracelet, and festive silver earrings, and completed the ensemble with metallic heels.

Jennifer wore her hair in a ponytail and rocked a soft glam makeup look, with many of her fans praising her for her look and her holiday decorations. JLO is known for taking Christmas very seriously, as she seems to always have a theme in mind. Last year the actress looked stunning with a hummingbird-themed outfit and decorations. “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” she said at the time.

“They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet, and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.” She also posed in a blue and red ensemble, showing off her Christmas tree with silver and blue ornaments, as well as gold hummingbirds.