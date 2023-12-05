Cardi B’s message amid breakup rumors with Offset: ‘I gotta put myself first’

It seems like Cardi B and Offset are having some trouble in their relationship. The pair have recently unfollowed each other on social media, indicating that rumors about a possible breakup could be true, following the rapper’s cryptic message on Instagram Stories about outgrowing relationships.

“You know when you just out grow relationships,” Cardi wrote, adding that she is “tired of protecting peoples feelings,” and declaring that she is putting her priorities straight. “I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST,” she concluded. The pair share two children, 5-year-old daughter Kulture, and 2-year-old son Wave.

This is not the first time they have taken time apart, as the pair decided to call it quits in 2018 and decided to reconcile. However, Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 but changed her mind and went back into their marriage.

“Since I met you I grown to become a better man no matter what you have my back and I can trust you with my life blessed to have a loyal strong woman on my side…you are my safe place in this crazy world,” Offset recently wrote on social media, as the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

“Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you,” Cardi wrote at the time. “I love the fact that I’m with a grown ass man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence my weakness and all this ASS!!”