Cardi B unveils Offset’s massive shoe collection: Over 3,000 pairs of sneakers

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, are known for their extravagant lifestyles and love for fashion. While Cardi has never been shy about showcasing her fantastic shoe collection, today, for Flashback Friday, we take a look back at the time she took to social media to reveal her husband’s even more massive shoe collection. On November 25, 2023 when the rapper gave her fans a glimpse into Offset’s jaw-dropping collection, revealing that he possesses over 3,000 pairs of sneakers. In her characteristic humorous style, Cardi playfully labeled his obsession “ridiculous.”

The revealing tour of Offset’s sneaker paradise began with Cardi giving her followers a tour of their luxurious Atlanta mansion. She showcased their impressive three-story tall living room atrium. However, when she ventured into a more personal space—the closet where Offset’s extensive shoe collection is housed—the real surprise unfolded.

The walk-in closet featured lavish wood floors and a towering ceiling, creating a sense of opulence. Each pair of shoes had its designated cubby, organized neatly with precision. The shelves extended 12 units high and spanned six rows across the room, with three full shelves on either side.

A wall of sneakers extended at the far end of the closet to create a mesmerizing visual spectacle. Specialized lighting illuminated the rows and rows of sneakers, turning the space into a sneaker lover’s paradise.

With the camera rolling, Cardi couldn’t contain her amazement at her husband’s footwear collection. She began, “Guys, when I told you this man owns like 30,000 pairs of shoes...” Offset quickly corrected her, stating that it was only “3,200” pairs.

Cardi revealed that she has an extensive shoe collection, but it pales compared to her husband’s obsession. “And I think I own like 500 shoes. This man’s got so many sneakers it isn’t even funny. Jesus,” she marveled.

Sneaker collecting has become a worldwide phenomenon, with enthusiasts amassing impressive collections of rare and limited-edition kicks. Offset’s closet is not just a personal space but a homage to a subculture that has recently gained immense popularity.

While Cardi and Offset’s extravagant lifestyles may raise some eyebrows, their passion for fashion and self-expression is undeniable. Their willingness to share their experiences and possessions with their fans through social media gives a unique glimpse into their lives. Offset’s 3,200-pair sneaker collection might be “ridiculous” to some, but it’s an example of how they embrace their interests and passions to the fullest.