Cardi B addressed accusations of weight loss surgery and fake fitness commitment

Cardi B is not having it! In response to a commentator’s accusations of faking their commitment to fitness and resorting to weight loss surgeries, the prominent rapper recently addressed the issue through her social media account.

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a video of Cardi in the gym, suggesting that influencers use exercise as a cover for their surgical procedures. “I hate influencers who do this, get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh,” the post reads.

Cardi clarified a common misunderstanding about weight gain and shared her perspective on the matter. “I don’t gain weight much, so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat…also there’s this thing called visceral fat… It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it; the only thing you can do is work it out! THAT’S WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!” she wrote.

In April, Cardi B shared all details about her fitness journey. The star said that one of her goals is to be as flexible as she was when she was younger. And while she admits this might take a while to achieve, she says it is all about consistency and patience. “Whew, you can’t build Rome in a day. But can you?“ Cardi said in a new video. ”I’ve been working out lately for two hours a day, and then I stretch for an hour.”

Cardi explained that she wants “toned thighs, and you can’t buy toned thighs,” referring to cosmetic procedures. “A lot of people are so ignorant like why are you working out, you have lipo, but there is this thing called visceral fat,” she said.

“Visceral fat is that fat that surrounds your organs that you cannot lipo, and that’s why sometimes girls with lipo might have a snatched waist with a gut, and that’s because they’re not working out their visceral fat — they just keep eating and eating and their waist is small, but they still got a belly,” Cardi concluded. “That’s why you gotta work it out.”