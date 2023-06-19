How often should you change your workout routine to see results?

You’re putting in the work, making healthier choices, and being consistent at the gym. But after a few weeks pass by you feel stuck with the same workout routine you have been doing from the start, which could ultimately stop you from making progress in strength and performance. If you are wondering about how often you should be switching your workout, here is a guide that can help you achieve your fitness goals.

When it comes to exercise variations targeting specific muscle groups, experts recommend sticking to the same weekly workout for at least four weeks, which will help you keep track of your progressive overload. In the case of weightlifting, you can transition into a different workout that will still focus on the same muscle groups, keeping the same intensity and challenging your body to reach new milestones.

Your body will eventually adapt to these specific exercises, which will allow you to find other variations that will keep your workout exciting, and will help you make more progress. You can also switch up your days and combine exercises, for example, training your chest and shoulders on the same day, and biceps and back on a different day.

If you have a different goal and you feel like your routine is getting too repetitive, a good option is to mix things up before you get bored. This means you can look into other types of regimes from time to time without completely stepping away from the gym, including cycling, boxing, kickboxing, pilates, yoga, and swimming, among others.

It’s important to let your body rest, as this is one of the most common issues that will stop you from making progress. Listen to your body and take time to recover, this applies to all fitness goals and will prevent potential injuries.