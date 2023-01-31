Fitness: What should you eat before a morning workout?

So you have decided to start your day with a morning workout. It doesn’t matter if you are just finding out what works best in your fitness journey or if you are adjusting to a new schedule, starting the day with exercise is always a good idea, using that early-morning energy and getting mentally ready for what the day is going to bring.

However, we understand that having a full breakfast before working out might not be the best idea, but exercising on an empty stomach is also not a smart move. This is why we decided to share some options with you, directly from fitness expert Patrick Dale at Fitness Volt.

These pre-workout meals and snacks will give you a boost of energy for a successful workout, 30 to 60 minutes before hitting the gym. And the good news is that there are many delicious things you can eat even if you are a picky eater, focusing on protein and avoiding fatty foods.