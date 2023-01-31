Coronavirus - Sat Jul 25, 2020©GettyImages
Fitness: What should you eat before a morning workout?

These pre-workout meals and snacks will give you a boost of energy for a successful workout, 30 to 60 minutes before hitting the gym.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

So you have decided to start your day with a morning workout. It doesn’t matter if you are just finding out what works best in your fitness journey or if you are adjusting to a new schedule, starting the day with exercise is always a good idea, using that early-morning energy and getting mentally ready for what the day is going to bring.

However, we understand that having a full breakfast before working out might not be the best idea, but exercising on an empty stomach is also not a smart move. This is why we decided to share some options with you, directly from fitness expert Patrick Dale at Fitness Volt.

These pre-workout meals and snacks will give you a boost of energy for a successful workout, 30 to 60 minutes before hitting the gym. And the good news is that there are many delicious things you can eat even if you are a picky eater, focusing on protein and avoiding fatty foods.

  • Ripe banana mashed onto toast with a little honey
  • Cereal and low-fat milk
  • Fruit smoothie made with soft fruit, low-fat yogurt, and protein powder
  • A carb/protein energy bar or granola bar
  • Scrambled egg whites and rice crackers
  • Instant oatmeal and berries
  • Bagel and turkey slices
  • Toasted English muffin with low-fat cream cheese
  • Toast and fruit preserve, plus a cup of low-fat natural yogurt
  • Turkey and crackers
