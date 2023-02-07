Train like a Marvel superhero with Paul Rudd’s tips and his Ant-Man inspired workout

Marvel stars are known for their incredible physique, and while their workout regimen consists of a very strict diet and exercise, Paul Rudd is sharing an insight into his daily routine in preparation to play Ant-Man in the new MCU film ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’

The actor talked about the importance of sleeping, as it is “the most important part of training,”explaining that the goal should be eight hours a night. The 53-year-old revealed that he “does cardio before” eating anything. “I never would’ve done that before [Ant-Man]. I lift weights, hopefully at least three times a week,” he said.

©Marvel Studios





If you are interested in training like Paul Rudd and want to have Ant-Man’s incredible figure, here is the routine you should follow, as detailed by fitness expert Andrew Slane, at Fiture.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ - Inspired Workout using 1 set of moderately heavy dumbbells:

Circuit 1:

Incline Bench Press: 3 sets x 12 reps

Renegade Rows: 3 sets x 16 reps (8 per side)

Dumbbell Hammer Curls: 3 sets x 15 reps

Side Plank Crunches: 4 sets of 20 reps (each side)

Circuit 2:

Front Rack Dumbbell Squats: 3 sets x 12 reps

Dumbbell Lunges: 4 sets x 16 reps (8 per side)

Dumbbell Deadlifts: 4 sets x 10 reps

Russian Twists: 3 sets of 16 reps

“Along with fitness and nutrition, getting enough quality sleep is essential for anyone looking to achieve optimal health. Sleep plays a crucial role in physical recovery and performance, allowing the body to repair and grow muscle tissue, especially after strength training,” Andrew explained. “Without adequate sleep, the body may not recover fully from workouts, leading to decreased performance and increased risk of injury.”