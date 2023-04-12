Why Cardi B stretches for one hour every day: 3-hour workout routine

Cardi B is sharing all details about her fitness journey. The 30-year-old rapper is detailing her strict workout routine, revealing that one of her goals is to be as flexible as she was when she was younger. And while she admits this might take a while to achieve, she says it is all about consistency and patience.

“Whew, you can’t build Rome in a day. But can you?“ Cardi said in a new video. ”I’ve been working out lately for two hours a day, and then I stretch for an hour.”

She also showed some of the exercises included in her routine, such as squats, weightlifting, pull-ups, and battle rope. “I want to be able to be as flexible as I was before I had my son [Wave], but my real goal is to be as stretchable and flexible as I was when I was a stripper.”

Cardi explained that she wants “toned thighs, and you can’t buy toned thighs,” referring to cosmetic procedures. “A lot of people are so ignorant like why are you working out, you have lipo, but there is this thing called visceral fat,” she said.

“Visceral fat is that fat that surrounds your organs that you cannot lipo, and that’s why sometimes girls with lipo might have a snatched waist with a gut, and that’s because they’re not working out their visceral fat — they just keep eating and eating and their waist is small, but they still got a belly,” Cardi concluded. “That’s why you gotta work it out.”