Imagine catching your usual commuter train only to find a royal is on board. Kate Middleton surprised travelers on Friday, November 15 as she traveled up North to Nook in Norfolk, England the down to earth way. The Duchess of Cambridge and her team opted for public transportation to an extremely exceptional engagement opening a new hospice for one of her first royal patronages. The 37-year-old may have taken regular transit, but she hardly blended in with her elegant style and demeanor!

For the occasion, the royal let her blown-out chocolatey locks down, free to bounce in her signature way. Kate kept her makeup simple, splashing on a soft pink blush, brown eye makeup and nude lips. Of course, it was her glowing smile that best complemented the look.

Of course, the true details of the day fall in the incredible work Kate did. Prince William’s #1 met visited the hospice’s sensory room, and joined families and children for arts and crafts activities. The Nook allows Each Hospice users to meet the increased demand for its service and the ever-changing and more complex needs of those it cares for.

"You have created here at The Nook a nurturing, caring environment that allows families who are going through the unimaginable the ability to spend precious quality time with each other,” Kate said while at the opening.