Salma Hayek turned heads as she arrived at JFK Airport in New York City. The timeless Hollywood starlet exuded an effortless sense of style and elegance. Her choice of outfit and monochromatic look showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities.

Dressed in a sleek ensemble, Hayek effortlessly blended comfort and style. Her attire included a chic black paperboy hat, a cozy gray long cardigan, a sweater, matching pants, and comfortable sneakers. This monochromatic palette highlighted her taste for simplicity and emphasized her inherent beauty.

Salma Hayek’s effortless elegance shines as she touches down at JFK airport

Salma Hayek has always been known for her remarkable fashion sense, and her JFK appearance was no exception. The choice of a paperboy hat added a trendy touch to her outfit, and the long gray cardigan offered a sense of sophistication. Her matching sweater and pants gave her a monochromatic, put-together, modern, and timeless look. The sneakers provided comfort and practicality, making the outfit suitable for her busy schedule.

The latest sighting of Hayek at JFK Airport coincides with her eagerly awaited upcoming drama, “Without Blood.” Directed by none other than her “Eternals” co-star Angelina Jolie, this film promises to be a cinematic gem. The movie is an adaptation of a novel by acclaimed Italian author Alessandro Baricco, which tells the gripping story of a woman’s quest for revenge against the men who brutally murdered her father during a war in a bygone era.

Salma Hayek’s journey through Hollywood has been nothing short of inspiring. Over the years, she has consistently demonstrated her versatility as an actress, taking on various roles in various genres. Her work in films such as “Frida,” “Desperado,” and “From Dusk Till Dawn” has earned her critical acclaim. At the same time, her appearance in more recent blockbusters like “Eternals” solidifies her status as an enduring Hollywood icon.