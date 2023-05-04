Salma Hayek shares epic photos getting ready for the Met Gala with Penelope Cruz

The Met Gala was on Monday, and we saw some of the biggest names in entertainment walk the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Penelope Cruz was one of the co-chairs of the evening, and we now know who she get ready with before the big event: Salma Hayek.

On Thursday, Hayek shared a gallery of epic photos with Cruz on the morning of the Gala. “Some work hard, and go through many steps to get red carpet ready... some people just wake up gorgeous,” she wrote in the caption. The ladies went all in with their red carpet prep with eye and face masks. It also looked like Hayek had some kind of massage for bloating.



The 56-year-old Mexican actress wore a red Gucci gown for the night honoring Karl Lagerfeld. “Karl Lagerfeld always liked me in red so thank you @gucci for creating this dress to celebrate his legacy,” she wrote on Instagram.



Cruz was one of the first on the carpet as the co-chair and wore a stunning pale vintage Chanel ball gown.

The Desperado star has been sharing amazing photos from the Gala. She was able to pose with most of the Latinos in attendance, like Jenna Ortega, Anitta, Maluma, and but what disappointed she didn’t run into JLo, Pedro Pascal, or Bad Bunny.



It’s clear Hayek was having fun hanging out with her fellow Latinas. “Real Divas admire, respect each other, and sometimes become good friends. I would’ve loved to have taken a picture with @jlo, she looked so beautiful but unfortunately, we didn’t run into each other. Next time I promise to find her,” she wrote in the caption of photos with Anitta and Cruz.