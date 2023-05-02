Kylie Jenner bails at crowded after-party after trying to meet Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Last night was the Met Gala, and it was an epic night celebrating fashion. After the exclusive event is the after-parties, and celebrities will change their outfits and rage the night away. One of the parties reportedly had a chaotic scene, which made Kylie Jenner call it a night.



Richie Akiva, Doja Cat, and Diddy threw one of the exclusive parties, but it got crowded. Kylie arrived in a black gown with white details, changing out of her red stunning custom-made Jean Paul Gaultierred gown.

A witness told Page Six when Kylie showed up at the party, they wouldn’t let her in because it was over capacity. “They shut the door down,“ they said.

Kylie arrived after midnight and Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were already inside. A source told the outlet the beauty mogul was a welcome VIP and was waiting to be escorted inside through a side door, but she “prematurely got out of her car.”

Over 100 people were trying to get in making a “chaotic scene.” Which must have been her cue to leave. “She decided to go home because she didn’t want to be at a crowded party,” they told the outlet, noting that she rarely goes to clubs.



Kylie wasn’t the only one that had a hard time getting in. A source told the outlet Janelle Monae and Evan Mock were denied entry because the door was closed due to capacity.

As for who did make it inside? Gisele Bündchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Mary J Blige, Lil Nas X, Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton, Chris Rock, Jared Leto, and Anna Wintour’s daughter, Bee Carrozzini were among the partygoers.

They also had entertainment. Page Six said Teyana Taylor did a surprise performance, and Diddy got on the mic for 20 minutes.

The party seemed to be nuts. They said the door was rushed by crowds several times, and 200 people were turned away. Cops showed up but helped manage the crowd and keep the streets clear, leaving the partygoers to their fun.

The celebrities raged the night away until 6 am. A source told the outlet there was a line of limos and SUVs down the street.