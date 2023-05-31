Salma Hayek in Black Mirror©Courtesy of Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ returns this month, with a cast led by Salma Hayek

The series returns with five new installments and a stunning cast of actors.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Black Mirror” is back. The beloved Netflix series is returning following a four-year absence for a fifth season, providing audience members with five new episodes led by multiple stars. The new season of the series features Salma Hayek,Aaron Paul, Michael Cera, and more.

The series has premiered a new trailer and has shared a premiere date and the episode’s names, which the series refers to as films. Hayek will star in “Joan Is Awful,” where she plays herself. “An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek,” reads the segment’s description. The cast includes Hayek, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, and Rob Delaney.

Other installments include “Beyond the Sea,” set in an alternate 1969, and “Mazey Day,” which stars Danny Ramirez and trails a troubled starlet who’s involved in a hit and run who is plagued by the paparazzi.

The new season of “Black Mirror” is described by its creator Charlie Brooker as unexpected and different from previous iterations. “So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he told Netflix’s TUDUM.

The new season of “Black Mirror” premieres this June 15th.

